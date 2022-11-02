Pedestrian, 72, fatally struck by car while walking in Elk Grove roadway, police say

A 72-year-old man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Elk Grove, police said.

The pedestrian was struck by a Nissan Altima shortly after 7:15 a.m. near Hampton Oak and Canyon View drives, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a news release.

The man, dressed in dark clothing, was walking westbound on Hampton Oak Drive, in the roadway when he was hit, according to the news release. Police and medical personnel rendered medical aid, but the man died at the scene.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene, and is cooperating with investigators, police said. Based on the initial investigation, authorities do not believe speed or driver impairment were factors.

The pedestrian’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.