Pedestrian among two people who died in separate vehicle wrecks in Fort Worth, police say

A man and woman died within a half-hour early on Sunday in separate vehicle wrecks in Fort Worth, police said.

A person driving a vehicle struck another vehicle about 12:15 a.m. at Airport Freeway and North Sylvania Avenue and walked or ran from the scene before officers arrived, Fort Worth police said.

Meagan Roiter, 30, died of multiple blunt force injuries at the scene, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two other people in the vehicle that was struck were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Police did not announce an arrest.

A vehicle about 12:45 a.m. struck a pedestrian at South Riverside Drive and Glen Garden Drive, police said.

Robert Ahart, 59, died of blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police found his body in the street.

Police did not release other information about the matter.