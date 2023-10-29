Pedestrian assisting motorist dead after being hit by another vehicle in Waupaca County

TOWN OF CALEDNOIA - A pedestrian helping a motorist died after being hit by another vehicle late Saturday, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle northbound on Waupaca County W hit the person assisting another motorist at 11:58 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle did not stop but was located a short time later and the driver was taken into custody.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Waupaca County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle in Waupaca County