Pedestrian, bike upgrades coming to Commercial and Liberty in south Salem

Salem will be working to improve bike safety in March, including installing a bike crossing signal on Liberty Road S at Commercial Street SE to create added visibility for cyclists continuing south on Commercial.

New bike and pedestrian safety infrastructure is coming to Commercial Street SE in south Salem from Oxford Street to Madrona Avenue SE.

Construction is set to begin in March.

The project includes installing new high-visibility bike lanes, a bicycle signal to cross Liberty Road S, and a rapid flashing beacon on Commercial at Triangle Drive SE to provide added awareness and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Construction will include two phases.

The first phase starts on March 4 and will include the installation of a bicycle signal on Liberty Road and a flashing beacon at Commercial and Triangle.

Pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers are advised to use caution in the area and expect some lane closures and delays. Pedestrian access may be restricted within the work areas, and temporary pedestrian routes will be identified around the work zone.

Phase 2 will begin this summer and include restriping lane lines of Commercial Street SE to install dedicated bike lanes with high-visibility green markings. It is set to provide dedicated space for cyclists and reduce potential conflicts between cyclists and motor vehicles.Work during this phase is expected to occur in the overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Temporary traffic control will include lane closures, limited sidewalk access and delays along Commercial Street SE from Oxford to Madrona.

City officials said the project was originally identified in the Bike & Walk Salem update to the Salem Transportation Plan 2013.

In 2018, Salem was awarded funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation's All Roads Transportation Safety Program to design and install buffered bike lanes on Commercial Street and improve bicycle and pedestrian crossings in the area.

For the latest updates on road construction projects in Salem, visit current road construction projects online.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter at @wmwoodworth

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem to see pedestrian, bike upgrades on Commercial Street SE