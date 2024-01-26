Pedestrian bridge, electronic sign could add costs to Cape Coral bridge project

Plans to expand the Cape Coral bridge to Fort Myers are starting in months, but what happens on the Cape Coral side of the bridge has raised late-in-the-game questions regarding a pedestrian bridge and electronic billboard. In this file photo, runners in the Freedom 5K cross the Cape Coral bridge early July 4, 2021.

A new pedestrian bridge that would make it easier — and safer — to reach a popular family park and a planned food truck venue in south Cape Coral could be in the works as a complement to the planned new $300 million Cape Coral bridge.

Lee County would fund the cross-river bridge which would handle three lanes of traffic in each direction, making the parkway a busier road. A protective barrier will be installed in the median to restrict and control potential crashes involving motorists making accidental turns.

Lee County commissioners are considering a pedestrian and bicycle bridge that would cross over the parkway, allowing people to reach the park and other attractions safely.

It is expected to come up again during a county commissioners meeting in February. Commissioner Brian Hamman asked for a delay in the vote at the January county commission meeting. Hamman said he was concerned that the use of the pedestrian bridges may not be justified by its anticipated use.

Supporters stress new crossing safety

Kisinger Campo, the Tampa-based company that made recommendations for traffic improvements for the pedestrian crossing along Cape Coral Parkway, narrowed the possible connections from four to two alternatives.

One alternative for siting would to place the pedestrian and bicycling bridge on the west side of Bernice Braden Park. The other alternative would put the bridge east of the Cape Coral Welcome Center on the park's east side.

The pedestrian bridge proposal has generated discussion of the potential impact of crossing over Cape Coral Parkway could have on Cape Coral, with another bridge-crossing related project under consideration.

Eight years ago, the city invested in a large electric sign near the bridge sites, designed to promote city in general and the parkway area in particular. Now, the placement of a pedestrian bridge, could make those signs more difficult to detect and read.

A local groups is developing plans for a large food truck park in Cape Coral near the planned route of work on a new Cape Coral Bridge.

Cape Coral bridge construction plans

In 2016, a private company built the electronic sign.

County Manager David Harner said the county staff will work on aspects of the new bridge design to keep the project on schedule as commissioners consider the pedestrian bridges and accompanying sign placement.

Last fall, Lee County estimated the cost of replacing the cross-river bridge at $300 million with construction beginning in 2027.

The new and rebuilt bridge spans would carry three lanes from College Parkway to Cape Coral Parkway.

That is an increase over current capacity, which is two lanes in each direction. New crossings would replace the 70-year-old westbound bridge, which is nearing the end of its lifespan.

The added lanes of traffic could mean faster trips across the bridge, or room for more vehicles to crowd the bridge.

Need for a pedestrian bridge; potential cost

Commissioner Kevin Ruane has questioned why the cost to move the Cape Coral sign is discussed a month before bridge planning discussions intensified.

"We have had several meetings with Cape Coral, talking about public use, talking about utilities," Ruane said. "So I was just surprised that this issue, about the sign, is one we need to nail down. It was never brought up, and now I'm sitting here not having full details about the sign."

Slip Away Food Truck Park and Marina developers say they expect the food park will close to the biggest permanent food park in the state, is being built near the bridge crossing and the river.

Slip Away's Gary Aubuchon, who represented Cape Coral for three terms in the Legislature, said his group would like to participate in discussions concerning the pedestrian bridge.

"We would like to have input with staff on the location of this bridge, we are making a $20 million investment — this is not your typical food truck park." Aubuchon said. "This is a world-class, best-in-the-state-of-Florida food truck park, there is no cost to park, no cost to come in and it provides great connectivity to Bernice Brodie."

Traffic along Cape Coral Parkway near Del Prado Blvd. Changes could be coming for the parkway, in the form of a divider between roads where vehicles head in a separate direction

With the pedestrian bridge placement pending a decision, commissioners also are holding whether they need to move the electronic sign.

The signs generate revenue for Lamar Advertising and pays the city more than $54,000 in annual fees.

Former Cape Mayor Joe Mazurkiewicz, whose consulting firm represents Lamar, told commissioners last week that Lamar is willing to enter into talks with the city on swapping out current billboard so it could be moved to another site.

He said there is growing interest and, if the city and Lamar reach agreement, $1.5 million in costs to the city could be avoided.

"There are two reasons for this to happen," Mazurkiewicz said. "One, to provide pedestrian safety for going across, and the other is to provide an entryway feature for the city and Cape Coral."

Lamar Advertising is Louisiana-based outdoor advertising company with an office in Fort Myers with 10 employees who sell digital billboards.

The company's agreement with Cape Coral provides for large signs, 50 feet tall and 10.5 x 36 inches. Lamar sells advertising with a 20-year contract subject to two renewal options that, if both are exercised, move the expiration date to 2056.

In addition to the annual payment to the city, Lamar makes a $12,500 contribution to feed the hungry each year.

Hamman suggested that the pedestrian bridge is a way to move people "safely across the divided Cape Coral Parkway," but said it may also be too expensive.

"I'm looking at the trade-off though — what is this idea going to cost us, and many people will it truly benefit," Hamman said "Sometimes you have to have a gut feeling, and I don't know that is going to get a ton of use."

Harner said the county will keep everyone advised.

"We will meet with the city of Cape Coral, the city is very well versed on this project," Harner said. "We will meet with the property owner — which is working on Slip Away Marina — and bring you numbers and potential numbers and will talk with all entities."

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Pedestrian bridge, billboard could add costs to Cape Coral bridge