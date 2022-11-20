Pedestrian fatally shot after carjacking semi-truck in Thurston County, crashing on I-5

A pedestrian carjacked a semitruck in Thurston County Friday, later crashing the vehicle on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 2 p.m. Friday, southbound Martin Way in Thurston County was blocked after a pedestrian carjacked a semitruck.

According to Trooper Robert Reyer, the suspect hit several other vehicles before rolling the vehicle on the interstate.

Just before 3 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said both directions of I-5 were blocked. Southbound I-5 is blocked at Marvin Road and northbound I-5 was blocked at Martin Way.

Around 7:30 p.m., WSP announced that one northbound lane had reopened.

Just before 4 p.m., troopers used a tool to rip the windshield off the truck, exposing the cab. After they launched what appeared to be tear gas, the suspect was taken down.

WSP has referred to this incident as an officer-involved shooting, but has not provided any details about what led to the shooting.

On Sunday, the Thurston County Coroner’s Office confirmed to KIRO 7 that the suspect died on the scene.

The Coroner’s Office is working to identify the suspect, who is believed to be a man in his 20s or 30s. He had no identification on him at the time of his death.

A multi-agency investigation of the shooting is being led by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

The #WSP was involved in an officer-involved shooting that has both directions of I-5 closed at Martin Way. The Region 3 Critical Investigation Team (CIIT) will be investigating with the Lewis County Sheriff's Office as primary. All media inquiries should be directed to LCSO.




