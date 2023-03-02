Pedestrian jailed for three years over death of cyclist she shouted at to get off pavement

Auriol Grey was sentenced to three years for manslaughter - PA/Joe Giddens

A partially-sighted and disabled pedestrian has been jailed for three years over the death of a cyclist she shouted at to get off the pavement.

Auriol Grey, 49, gestured in a "hostile and aggressive way" towards retired midwife Celia Ward, 77, a court heard.

CCTV footage recorded Ms Grey shouting “get off the f-----g pavement” moments before Mrs Ward wobbled into the road and into the path of a VW Passat.

Mrs Ward was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on Oct 20 2020 in Huntingdon, Cambs.

Grey, who was described as "childlike", was convicted of manslaughter last week and appeared before Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday for sentencing.

The court had previously heard that police inquiries had failed to establish whether the pavement was a shared cycle-way or not.

Celia Ward with her husband, David - Cambridgeshire Police / SWNS

Judge Sean Enright, passing sentence, said he acknowledged the partial blindness, cognitive and mobility issues and cerebral palsy that Ms Grey suffered from.

However he added: "It does not reduce your understanding of right or wrong."

He also said that up until pre-sentencing remarks, Grey had not expressed a "word" of remorse.

Gillian Hayter, Celia's daughter, said in a victim impact statement: "The lack of any remorse from the accused cannot be underestimated in having a profound effect on us all."

She added: "The panic and disbelief and shock of losing her in such an awful accident was hard to comprehend. But the news that it was not a tragic accident but a deliberate act of violence was incomprehensible.

"Mum is the least violent person. We have not had a chance to properly grieve and the court case has been a constant reminder to us that mum is no longer here."

Auriol Grey has been jailed for three years

In another victim impact statement, the driver of the VW Passat spoke of the untold trauma she has experienced since that day.

Carla Money, a mum to two young children, said she was a confident driver on her way home from a playdate with her two-year-old when Mrs Ward fell into the path of her car.

Story continues

She said her "whole life" was turned upside down, and it had taken her years to gain the confidence to drive again. She said she had been suffering from PTSD which had led to the breakdown of her marriage.

She added: "My heart aches for Mrs Ward's family, they are forever in my heart."

In a probation officer's report read in court today it stated that Ms Grey has "difficulty expressing emotions of any sort overtly, but does write them down".

Grey, of Bradbury Place, Huntingdon, Cambs, has cerebral palsy, partial blindness and cognitive and mobility issues.

Celia Ward wobbled into the road and into the path of a VW Passat - Cambridgeshire Police / SWNS

The court was told that she is vulnerable and could be exploited by other prisoners.

Her barrister said Grey has been described as "childlike" and it was the probation officer's opinion that Ms Grey "does not pose an ongoing risk to the community".

During the trial, the prosecution claimed Grey was "angered by the presence of a cyclist on a footpath" with a provisional cause of death established as "severe chest injury".

It was heard how Grey had left prior to emergency services arriving and went to Sainsbury's where she bought groceries.

She had earlier told police she was "anxious that I was going to get hit by [the bike]", adding she "may have unintentionally put" out her hand to protect herself.

But after being shown the CCTV footage, interviewing officer Det Sgt Mark Dollard asked her why she said what she said, to which she responded: "I don't know."

The court was told police could not "categorically" state whether the pavement was a shared cycle-way or not.

It is understood Grey’s lawyers plan to appeal the sentence.