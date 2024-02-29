Pedestrian crash closes Spur 601; El Paso police investigate East Side homicide

A traffic collision involving a pedestrian closed a portion of the Liberty Expressway Spur 601 next to Fort Bliss National Cemetery and a homicide in East Side kept El Paso police busy on a cloudy morning.

Spur 601 eastbound was closed at the Chafee/ Fred Wilson Road exit after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle about 5:20 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, according to El Paso police and the Texas Department of Transportation. The freeway exit is next to the Chafee Road entrance to Fort Bliss.

Capital murder case: El Paso Sheriff's Office: SUV driver deliberately hit pedestrians in Turf Road deaths

Traffic comes to a halt on the eastbound lanes of Spur 601 near Fort Bliss National Cemetery following a collision involving a pedestrian Thursday morning in Northeast El Paso.

All the eastbound lanes are closed until further notice and drivers should find alternate routes, TxDOT said on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

TxDOT cameras showed a sea of red brake lights with traffic stopped on the eastbound lanes of Spur 601 during the morning commute.

Details regarding the collision, including the condition of the pedestrian, were not immediately available.

Homicide in East El Paso

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday in the Las Palmas area on the East Side, police said.

An investigation was ongoing in the 11600 block of Gordon Bays Way, a small cul-de-sac off Pendale Road north of James Watt Drive, police said.

Crime of the Week: El Paso police seek man suspected of stabbing 2 men in Central area

Further details were not immediately available.

*These are developing stories. Check back later for updates.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Pedestrian collision closes Spur 601 in East El Paso