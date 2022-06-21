Pedestrian in critical condition after getting hit by car in Clovis. Driver suspected of DUI

A Clovis man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a collision on Herndon Avenue on Monday night.

Clovis police officers responded to multiple 911 calls about the crash, which happened just after 9 p.m. and shut down the westbound lanes of Herndon between Sunnyside and Clovis avenues, the department said in a new release Tuesday morning.

Police believe the man, identified as 44-year old David Lowndes, hit a pedestrian who was crossing Herndon in front on the Habit restaurant. Lowndes remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, which is ongoing, police said.

He was booked into Fresno County Jail and was still in custody Tuesday morning, police said in an update.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday morning, police said.

The police department reported that initially officers thought the pedestrian had been on a bicycle, but officers were not able to find a bike at the scene.