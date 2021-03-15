Pedestrian in critical condition as police search for Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run driver

A man who was walking near SW 30th Avenue and Davie Boulevard is in critical condition after being hit by a driver who fled the scene, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Authorities responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and are still searching for the vehicle that was involved in the crime, according to police spokeswoman Casey Liening.

Fire rescue officials took the man, whose identity was not immediately released, to Broward Health Medical Center. Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit was on their way to the scene on Sunday night to investigate the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

