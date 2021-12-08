Pedestrian critically hurt after Kansas City crash Tuesday afternoon, police say

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

A 59-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a motorist while walking in Kansas City’s Tower Homes neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Kansas City police were dispatched to the intersection of East 76th Street and Holmes Road around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report of the collision. Investigators believe the woman was crossing 76th when she was hit by a westbound Dodge van, according to a police crash report.

Police said the woman, a Kansas City resident, became caught beneath the van. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday night.

The driver of the van remained on scene and was released pending further investigation, according to police.

