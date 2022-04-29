Pedestrian critically injured in Durham crash when car jumps sidewalk

Police are investigating a crash in southern Durham on Thursday evening that left a man critically injured.

The crash occurred in the 1800 block of South Alston Avenue just before 6 p.m., police said in a news release.

A 20-year-old Durham man was driving north on South Alston Avenue when he drove off the right side of the road and “overcorrected to the left,” according to a preliminary investigation.

Roberto Jesus Gonzales, who was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cruz, is accused of crossing the double yellow line and driving through the southbound lane and onto the sidewalk, where police say he struck an adult male.

Police did not release any information about the pedestrian apart from saying he had been taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Gonzales was cited by police for failing to maintain lane control and driving with a permit and without the presence of a licensed driver.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J.T. Rose with the Durham Police Department’s Traffic and Crash Team at 919-560-4935, ext. 29409.