Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run on Fort Pierce street

FORT PIERCE — A pedestrian was critically injured late Friday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on a Fort Pierce street, city police said Saturday.

Fort Pierce police responded around 11 p.m. Friday to the 1300 block of Juanita Avenue, west of U.S. 1 and north of downtown. A witness told them a white sedan had hit a pedestrian and fled south on U.S. 1.

No information about the victim's gender, age, residence or condition were available Saturday afternoon.

Investigators are looking for the driver and the vehicle, and say the car's windshield and driver's-side mirror are believed to be damaged. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 or the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800.

Nick Slater is TCPalm's Indian River County Watchdog reporter. You can reach him at Nick.Slater@tcpalm.com and 224-830-2875.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Hit-and-run driver in Fort Pierce leaves pedestrian critically hurt