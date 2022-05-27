Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Warwick

WARWICK — A pedestrian was critically injured Thursday afternoon when someone driving a Jeep Wrangler struck him on Adams Street and then drove away, according to Warwick police.

The man sustained head injuries and was at Rhode Island Hospital, said Capt. Robert Hart.

Police went to the scene on Adams near Van Buren Street at 2:33 p.m., Hart said. Police learned that the blue Jeep Wrangler had left the scene, said Hart.

Police later located the vehicle they believe struck the man, and arrested Thomas Leamy, 25, of Warwick, on charges of felony assault and/or battery and driving on a suspended license.

'Here until the victory': Former RI man is back in Ukraine, fighting alongside local forces

Providence: Shootings are down about 50% so far this year, Mayor Elorza said

1984 Warwick cold-case murder: Nonprofessional sleuths involved trying to 'widen the net'

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Warwick hit and run crash pedestrian injured Adams Street