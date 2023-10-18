Pedestrian critically injured in Liverpool car crash dies

A pedestrian who was critically injured in a crash involving two cars in Liverpool has died.

The 44-year-old man was taken to hospital after the collision on the Strand in the city centre in the early hours of 7 October.

Merseyside Police said the man had since died and a post-mortem examination would be carried out.

Connor Mears, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged in connection with this incident.

He appeared at Wirral Magistrates' Court on 9 October where he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving a vehicle while unfit though drink or drugs and with no insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He is next due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 6 November.

A 53-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, from Southport, who were also arrested, have been released pending further inquiries.

Det Sgt Kurt Timpson thanked the community for their help with the investigation "including those who helped the injured people at the scene".

He said: "Although a man has been charged, we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"Any information could be vital to our investigation, so please get in touch."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk