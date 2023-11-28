Pedestrian crossing road killed when tractor-trailer hits him, South Carolina cops say

One person is dead after a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian on a South Carolina road, state troopers said.

The semi truck was driving south on Black Tom Road near Cane Bay Boulevard in Moncks Corner when the vehicle hit a pedestrian at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 27, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said in a Nov. 28 news release. The man was trying to cross the road when the semi collided with him, Miller said.

The pedestrian was identified as Eugene Kelly Jr., a 44-year-old Summerville resident, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. The crash occurred approximately 10 miles north of Summerville, Miller said.

Kelly was pronounced dead on the scene, the coroner’s office said. The semi truck driver was the only person in the tractor-trailer, Miller said, and was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Black Tom Road’s safety was under heavy scrutiny by residents earlier this year, one person calling it “unbearable,” WCSC reported. When two people were killed in a three-car crash on Black Tom Road in February, WCSC reported that some in the area weren’t surprised because the state road has had several collisions the past few years.

Summerville is about 25 miles northwest of Charleston.

