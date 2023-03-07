Pedestrian dead after being hit by 3 cars while walking on a Gwinnett highway, police say

The Lawrenceville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead after they were hit by cars.

On Sunday night, LPD said a vehicle crash resulted in the death of a pedestrian in the area of Grayson Highway near Crain Drive.

An officer was patrolling the area that night when he noticed something in the roadway and a vehicle in the center lane with it’s hazard lights on.

As the officer got out to see what was going on, that “something” he saw in the road was a man’s lifeless body.

After further investigation, officers said a driver was going south on Grayson Highway and hit a man that had stepped in front of his vehicle. After the first hit, investigators said at least two other vehicles hit the victim while he was in the roadway.

Investigators said the first driver immediately pulled over and attempted to render aid. The second driver did the same thing.

The third driver, however, got back into his vehicle and drove away after learning a person had been hit.

The driver was later found by Lawrenceville police and taken into custody on traffic related charges.

