Pedestrian dead after being hit by marked OCSO vehicle

A 55-year-old man from Orlando is dead after being hit by a marked Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Ford Explorer in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The marked OCSO vehicle was traveling westbound on west Irolo Bronson Memorial Highway, west of Celebration Ave. in the inside lane, FHP said. The pedestrian was walking in a northerly direction from the median of west Irolo Bronson Memorial Highway into the westbound inside lane.

The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and entered the direct path of the vehicle, FHP said. As a result, the front right of the SUV struck the man.

The driver of the marked OCSO vehicle was not injured and remained on the scene, FHP said. The pedestrian was transported to Celebration Hospital and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation.