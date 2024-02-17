Pedestrian dead after being run over in Santa Ana, police say

A person died after they were run over by a car early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to a Santa Ana Police Department release, a man was driving in the area of Orange Street and Edinger Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. when he pulled his car to the side of the road after he thought he “ran over an object.”

Teen testifies that former Dodgers pitcher threatened to ‘ruin’ her if she claimed to see him at scene of fatal crash

Upon exiting his vehicle, the man discovered that a pedestrian was trapped underneath his vehicle, SAPD confirmed.

Officers and Orange County Fire Authority paramedics responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Elderly woman takes own life after eviction dispute turns violent

“At this time, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor,” Santa Ana police said. “The cause of the collision remains under investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Sergeant R. Shin with the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at 714-245-8200.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.