Pedestrian dead after crash on OBT

A 58-year-old man from Orlando is dead after a crash on Orange Blossom Trail on Friday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A 36-year-old man driving a 2006 Lincoln Navigator was traveling northbound on OBT, FHP said. The vehicle was north of Americana Blvd. in the center lane.

The 58-year-old pedestrian was walking in an easterly direction from the raised grass median of U.S. Highway 441 not in a marked crosswalk, FHP said. The man entered the northbound lanes in the direct path of the vehicle.

As a result, the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, FHP said. The driver was not injured and remained on-scene.

FHP said the pedestrian was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation.