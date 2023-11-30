Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Brunswick County

Troopers are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred in Brunswick County on Wednesday night.

A pedestrian was walking west, crossing from Mt. Zion Church Road in Longwood to the west shoulder of N.C. 904 to assist with a vehicle in the ditch, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. While crossing, the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling south on N.C. 904.

The victim has been identified as 80-year-old Joseph Willis Butler of Shallotte.

The collision occurred at approximately 8:39 p.m.

The operator of the hit and run vehicle did not remain at the scene of the accident.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the N.C. State Highway Patrol Office at 910-395-3917 or dial *HP.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Brunswick County man dead after hit and run Wednesday evening