A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run last year on Howe Avenue. He hasn’t yet been identified

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is seeking residents’ help to identify a pedestrian who died last year in a hit-and-run.

Last year, California Highway Patrol officers went to Howe Avenue, north of Cottage Way in Sacramento, for reports of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian, a news release from the Coroner’s Office said. Officers arrived at the scene on Sept. 27, 2022 at about 11:37 p.m.

Investigators found a bag of boots next to the victim. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, the corner said, describing the death as an accident.

There were no identifying marks on the man, or in the surroundings, that would have allowed the Coroner’s Office to make a positive identification, the news release said.

“A thorough search of the area and the decedent’s person yielded no identification,” the news release said.

His race is unknown, but the Coroner’s Office estimates he is between 40 to 60 years old. He is described as just over 5 feet tall and weighing 129 pounds.

The man has brown eyes and short, straight gray hair.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the Coroner’s Office at 916-874-9320 or email DeputyCoroner@saccounty.gov.