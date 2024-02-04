Pedestrian died Saturday while trying to cross State Road 70 in Manatee County, FHP says

A 59-year-old pedestrian on State Road 70 Saturday night died when a vehicle struck him, state troopers say.

The man was trying to cross the state road in Manatee County about 7:40 p.m. when a pickup, driven by a 37-year-old Bradenton man, hit him on the inside lane. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Pedestrian killed while trying to cross state road Saturday, FHP says