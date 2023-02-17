Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Largo, police say

A pedestrian died after he was struck by two vehicles Wednesday night on Seminole Boulevard in Largo, according to the Largo Police Department.

The man was attempting to cross the street — not at a marked crosswalk — in the area of 2024 Seminole Blvd. when he was hit just before 11 p.m. by a person driving southbound in a Honda. The pedestrian landed on the roadway after the collision and he was lying on the road when he was hit by a second vehicle, officers said.

The crashes occurred one right after the other, according to police Sgt. Wesley Caseber.

The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene after the crash. The driver of the second car — described by officers as a dark-colored sedan — drove away after hitting the pedestrian.

Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. Neither the man who died nor the Honda driver was identified in a Thursday news release from the Police Department.

“Alcohol was not a factor” for the driver of the Honda, according to police.

Officers are seeking information about the driver of the dark-colored sedan. They encourage anyone with information to call the Police Department.