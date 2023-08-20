Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles while walking on I-75, police say

A woman died early Sunday morning after being hit by vehicles in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the accident happened at 1:45 a.m. on Interstate 75 Northwest near Northside Drive.

Police said the 36-year-old woman was walking in the lanes of I-75 when she was hit by two vehicles.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman, whose identity has not been released was pronounced dead at the scene.

Atlanta officials have not said if the drivers of the vehicles would be charged.

Investigators are looking to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



