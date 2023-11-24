Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Rockford

A 65-year-old man died less than 24 hours after being hit by a car in Rockford, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Police said the man was walking in the area of Fulton and Grant Thursday night when he was by a car.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he died on Friday, police said.

The driver of the vehicle did remain on scene, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation.

