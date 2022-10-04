Pedestrian dies after being hit by Gardner public works truck

GARDNER - A pedestrian died after being struck by a City of Gardner vehicle on Coleman Street early Monday.

The case remains under investigation by Gardner police and state police assigned to the Office of the Worcester District Attorney.

According to the DA, the pedestrian was on Coleman Street about 8:30 a.m. when struck by a city Department of Public Works truck. No further details were released.

The identify of the victim is being withheld pending family notifications.

"Tragic event," said Mayor Michael J. Nicholson. "You hope to never see something like this. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."

As of Tuesday, Nicholson said that the incident is under investigation.

