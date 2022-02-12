Pedestrian dies after being hit in south Redding

A man trying to cross South Bonnyview Road east of Bechelli Lane on Friday morning, Feb. 11, 2022, was struck by a pickup and later died at Mercy Medical Center.

A 64-year-old man crossing South Bonnyview Road was struck by a pickup and later died at a local hospital on Friday.

Redding police said the unidentified pedestrian was crossing the street near the Interstate 5 overpass about 6:45 a.m. Friday.

Police and an ambulance went to the scene and found the man in the road with major injuries. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he died.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing South Bonnyview east of Bechelli Lane outside of a crosswalk while wearing dark clothing.

A GMC 2500 pickup being driven by a 68-year-old Redding man was going east on South Bonnyview. The driver was getting into a left-turn lane on South Bonnyview when he told police he saw a dark object right in front of his pickup.

The driver was unable to stop in time and hit the pedestrian, knocking him to the ground. The driver called 911 and waited for police to arrive.

The Redding Police Department Traffic Unit said it’s investigating the collision.

“Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department Traffic Unit,” the police department said.

