Pedestrian dies after being hit by Trinity Railway Express in Richland Hills, police say

Police are investigating the death of a man who was hit by by a commuter train Wednesday in Richland Hills, according to a news release.

At about 2 p.m. Wednesday, police and the fire department were dispatched to a major accident involving a pedestrian hit by a Trinity Railway Express train traveling westbound just east of the TRE station in Richland Hills.

Upon arrival, police found an adult man with extensive injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe it was an intentional act by the man, the release says. There is no foul play suspected.

There were no other injuries reported and transportation by bus was arranged for passengers who were on the train, according to the release.

The identity of the male will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Richland Hills Police are working with officials from the Trinity Railway Express in the investigation.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis, call 988, the new, three-digit shortcut that will direct callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.