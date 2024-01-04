Pedestrian dies after being hit by a van

A pedestrian has died from injuries suffered when he was hit by a van in Eston.

The white Ford Transit struck the victim on Fabian Road, near Eston Labour Club, at about 7:55 GMT on Wednesday morning.

Michael Walsh, 76, was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Cleveland Police said he had since been bailed while the investigation continues.

