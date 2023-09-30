Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on New Circle Road Friday night

Part of New Circle Road was shut down because of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Friday evening.

The crash on New Circle near Alumni Drive was reported at about 7:30 p.m., said Lt. Tyson Carroll of the Lexington Police Department. He said the person who was hit by the vehicle was deceased when officers arrived.

Carroll said the inner loop of New Circle remained closed at Richmond Road and Woodhill Drive as of about 8:30 p.m. There was no estimate for when the road might reopen.

He said the police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was investigating.

This is a developing story and may be updated.