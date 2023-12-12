Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle Monday night in Marion County. Here's what we know.

A 63-year-old man was hit and killed late Monday night while trying to cross a street in southwest Ocala, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Here's what we know:

When did the incident occur?

Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas said they were assigned to the call at 11:25 p.m. and arrived minutes later at 11:33.

Where did the incident occur?

West State Road 40, near its intersection with Southwest 52nd Avenue.

What happened?

The pedestrian was crossing West State Road 40 when he entered into the path of a Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling east, FHP reported. Troopers said the driver did not see the man until it was too late. The area where the crash occurred is dark, officials said.

The victim was transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital where he died, officials said. The driver of the pickup, a 23-year-old Ocala man, was "shook up" after the crash.

The roadway was blocked in both directions for several hours while troopers investigated the crash.

Other traffic deaths

Troopers have responded to five traffic deaths over the past five days. Of the five, four were in Levy County, which has had a record 19 traffic deaths so far this year, officials said.

The fifth traffic fatality was the 83rd of the year for Marion County. In 2022, the county had 99 traffic deaths. The figure does not include traffic deaths in the cities of Ocala, Belleview or Dunnellon.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle late Monday night