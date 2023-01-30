Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing State Street in Boise

An adult male died last Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck while attempting to cross State Street two days earlier, the Boise Police Department reported on Monday.

The man was walking north across State Street at the N. 11th Street intersection when a pickup truck struck him on Monday, Jan. 23, according to a police press release.

The driver of the pickup had been attempting to turn left onto West State Street from the southbound lane on 11th. The driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.

Boise police officers and Ada County emergency services responded at 12:16 p.m., and the victim was transported to a Boise hospital. Police said Monday that they were informed Wednesday of the man’s death, the result of injuries he suffered when hit by the truck.

A Boise police investigation is ongoing, according to the release. The man’s identity will be released by the Ada County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.