Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicles while trying to cross I-10 in Central El Paso

A pedestrian was struck by more than three vehicles and died Saturday night while attempting to cross Interstate 10 in Central El Paso, police officials said.

The name of the person who died still was pending formal identification on Monday, police officials said.

The pedestrian was heading north, attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of the freeway, when the pedestrian was struck by several vehicles on I-10 near the Dallas Street exit, east of Downtown, police said.

Three vehicles that hit the pedestrian stopped at the scene, but investigators believe additional vehicles struck the person and continued.

Police reported that the vehicles that stopped were: a white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Carolina Yearwood, 35, of Central El Paso; a black 1999 Ford E350 Econoline driven by Jose Garcia, 54, of Anthony, New Mexico; and a black 2019 Nissan Altima driven by Valerie Vogt, 46, of East El Paso.

The police Special Traffic Investigations Unit is asking for the public's help in locating anyone who may have witnessed the pedestrian collision. Witnesses may call the police nonemergency number at 915-832-4400.

Police have not disclosed a possible reason why the pedestrian was trying to cross the freeway.

The death occurred in the same area of I-10 where a man riding an electric bicycle on the freeway was struck from behind and killed. A suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested in that case.

There have been 68 traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year, compared with 69 at this time last year, according to Police Department figures.

