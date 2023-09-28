Pedestrian dies after being struck by Brightline train

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A person died after being struck by a Brightline train Thursday morning just north of Midway Road, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said about 8:54 a.m. investigators went to the 4400 block of South Indian River Drive “after a northbound Brightline train fatally struck a trespasser on the tracks just north of Midway Road,” the agency stated on social media.

Sheriff’s officials said the individual struck by the train has not been identified.

Attempts to get more information from the sheriff's office were not immediately successful.

Brightline began passenger service through the Treasure Coast last week.

