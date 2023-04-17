Pedestrian dies after being struck on Clemens Center Parkway, Elmira police say

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning on Elmira's Northside.

The crash took place around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and East Fifth Street, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered a 22-year-old male victim at the scene and rendered aid. The victim was transported by Erway Ambulance to Arnot Ogden Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He later died at the hospital, police said.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle and an investigation into the crash is underway. They have not released the names of either the victim or the driver at this time.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has video or other information about the event to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Pedestrian dies on Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira