Driver in Shively fatal hit-and-run turns herself in, police say

Shively Police are looking for the driver of this car, who they believed fatally struck a pedestrian then fled the scene Tuesday night.

A man died in Shively Tuesday night after being struck on Crums Lane by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Two days later, the driver turned herself in to police.

Dametra Anderson, 34, arrived at the Shively Police Department Thursday evening and admitted she was driving home Tuesday when something struck her vehicle, according to her arrest citation.

"She admitted to turning around and driving back not seeing anything, then continued home," the citation stated.

She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failing to render aid and booked into the Louisville Metro Corrections jail on a $5,000 bond.

Shively police initially responded to the scene of the accident just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. A man appeared to be walking across the westbound lane Crums Lane at Janell Road when the vehicle hit him, police said.

The vehicle was described as a white Chevy, possibly a Malibu, believed to be a 2018 or newer, with heavy front end damage and tinted windows. Additionally, the windshield may be broken on the passenger side.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Dewain A. Haines, 69.

More: KSP believes Shannon Gilday, suspect in Jordan Morgan's death, could be camping

Shively Police are looking for the driver of this car, who they believed fatally struck a pedestrian then fled the scene Tuesday night.

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Shively Police say driver in Crums Lane hit-and-run charged