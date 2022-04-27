Pedestrian dies after being struck on Interstate 64 in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY — Virginia State Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night on Interstate 64 in Augusta County.

The fatality took place at 8:42 p.m. at the westbound on-ramp at Exit 99.

Police said the unidentified pedestrian was hit by a pickup.

The death remains under investigation.

