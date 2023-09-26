Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup truck on Kansas City’s East Side

A pedestrian died after being struck by a GMC Sierra pickup truck while walking on U.S. 40 highway on Kansas City’s East Side Monday evening, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded to the fatal crash about 7:40 p.m. along U.S. 40 just east of Phelps Road in the Country Valley-Hawthorn Square neighborhood, said Sgt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a red GMC Sierra was head east in the right lane of on U.S. 40 highway. Meanwhile, the pedestrian was on the south side of the highway.

The pedestrian walked out onto the highway and was hit by the front right side of the pickup, Becchina said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash.

The pedestrian’s death is the 67th motor vehicle fatality of the year, Becchina said.