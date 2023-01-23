Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup truck on Anchorage Hillside

Anchorage Daily News, Alaska
·1 min read

Jan. 23—A man was struck and killed in a collision with a pickup truck on the Anchorage Hillside Saturday, police said.

Anchorage Police Department officers and Anchorage Fire Department medics responded around 1:30 p.m. to reports of a collision, police said. The incident occurred in the area of Abbott and Birch roads, near Service High School.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that a man stepped into Abbott Road then was hit by a Dodge Ram traveling east, police said. Medics took the man to the hospital, where he died, police said.

The pedestrian was identified Sunday as Jasper Bowers, 20.

Police said Saturday that the 22-year-old driver was taken to the Anchorage Jail on charges of driving under the influence. As of Sunday, no charges appeared to have been filed against the driver, according to online court records, and the driver's name did not appear in online incarceration records.

Further details of what happened were not immediately available.

