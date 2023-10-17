Pedestrian dies after being struck by school bus Tuesday morning near Tecumseh

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest statement from the Tecumseh Public Schools.

Law enforcement officials are investigating an adult pedestrian's death after he was struck Tuesday morning by a school bus.

Lenawee County sheriff’s deputies and Tecumseh police officers responded at 6:52 a.m. to the collision between the First Student bus and the pedestrian on Allen Road between Macon Highway and Billmeyer Highway, a news release from the sheriff's office said. Deputies found the First Student bus from the Tecumseh schools was being driven eastbound on Allen Road east of Billmeyer Highway. A 59-year-old man from Clinton Township was standing in the middle of the road and was struck by the bus as it traveled on the roadway. The pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing and the area was very dark at the time of the crash, the release said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash, the release said.

The name of the pedestrian was not immediately released because the crash is still under investigation, Sheriff Troy Bevier said in an email. His family has been notified.

The eight students on the bus were transferred to another First Student bus and taken to school, the release said. No students were injured nor was the bus driver.

"Tecumseh Public Schools wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Clinton Township man who tragically lost his life in a pedestrian accident involving one of our school buses this morning on Allen Road," the district said in an emailed statement.

"We are grateful to report that all students on the bus and our dedicated bus driver emerged unharmed from this unfortunate incident," the statement said. "We appreciate our bus driver’s exceptional professionalism and the remarkable composure and mutual support our students showed during this challenging time, highlighting their strength and character."

"Our school district is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation with the local authorities," the statement continued. "As the investigation continues, further developments and updates will come from law enforcement.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the deceased's family during this difficult time."

The Lenawee County Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene and is investigating the crash. The Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit was also called to the scene to assist the family of the deceased pedestrian.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Tecumseh Police Department, Tecumseh Fire Department and the Michigan State Police.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Pedestrian dies after struck Oct. 17 by Tecumseh school bus