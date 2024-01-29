Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi and car along North Monroe Street in Frenchtown

FRENCHTOWN TWP. — A Newport woman died early Monday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer and a car in Frenchtown Township.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at 2:22 a.m. to North Monroe Street north of Santure Road after a southbound 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck Rory L. Tobin, 33, as she was walking in the travel lane and wearing dark clothing, a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. Dale E. Biniecki, 68, of Monroe was driving the semi in the right lane of travel.

After the collision, Tobin was struck again by a 2003 Ford Mustang driven in the southbound left lane by Caiden J. Kopsi, 19, of Monroe.

Biniecki’s tractor-trailer came to a controlled stop on the southbound shoulder of the roadway, the sheriff's office said. Kopsi’s car came to a controlled stop in a private driveway, north of the crash scene, after impact. Tobin came to rest in the left lane of southbound North Monroe Street.

Tobin was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. Biniecki and Kopsi were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash and were not injured. Airbags in the 2003 Ford Mustang did not deploy. The 2019 Freightliner is not equipped with an airbag system.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

Members of the Frenchtown Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police assisted deputies at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Lt. Brian Quinn and Deputy Sheriffs Nicholas Burkhart and Cody Carena of the sheriff’s office's Traffic Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7557.

Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAKUP (800-773-2587) or can be submitted on the organization's website, www.1800speakup.org.

