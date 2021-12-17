Pedestrian dies after being struck by sheriff's deputy on Monroe County road

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a fatal vehicle crash early Friday morning in Perinton at Route 31 and Route 250.

Around 2:30 Friday morning, an on-duty deputy assigned to the town of Perinton was traveling westbound on Route 31 when he spotted what was described as a suspicious vehicle in the Chase Bank parking lot at that intersection.

According to MCSO Chief Deputy Michael Fowler, while the deputy's attention was drawn to the suspicious vehicle, he hit a pedestrian crossing Route 31. The deceased pedestrian is a 32-year-old male from the town of Perinton.

Both the names of the deputy and the 32-year-old man will not be released for another 24 hours.

The deputy stopped his vehicle, activated a body camera, and performed CPR on the victim before calling for emergency assistance, Fowler said in a press briefing Friday.

The Fairport Police Department and Perinton Volunteer ambulance corps responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures. The 32-year-old man was transported to Strong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office believes the incident was an accident, but have called in major crimes investigators including accident reconstruction and evidence technicians to investigate.

According to Fowler, there is no evidence that alcohol played a part in the accident at this moment.

The New York State Attorney General's office has also sent an investigative team to the scene and will conduct a separate but cooperative investigation with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

"We have several questions that we need answers to, and we will be working through the evidence process to get those," Fowler said.

Fowler said the Sheriff’s Office plans to be completely transparent with the victim's family as details of the accident come to light. Fowler also stated that the deputy involved was "very shaken up."

Investigative technicians plan to download the patrol vehicle's black box to determine how fast the deputy was driving and other factors that may have played a part in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office also plans to release the body-worn camera footage after certain video portions are redacted.

A follow-up investigation will take place regarding the suspicious vehicle spotted in the Chase Bank parking lot. Fowler stated that the Sheriff’s office's focus remains on the families of the deputy and the victim involved.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has reached out to some members of the victim's family.

"There is nothing good here," Fowler said. "A gentleman lost his life, and the deputy is going to have to live with that.

