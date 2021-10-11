Fan dies after being struck by two vehicles in hit-and-run near Arrowhead Stadium

A 66-year-old Wichita man died from injuries suffered when he was struck by two vehicles in a hit-and-run late Sunday as he was leaving Arrowhead Stadium with another person in eastern Kansas City, police said in a release Monday.

Police were looking for the drivers who fled from the scene after striking the man, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police responded to the crash about 10:10 p.m. Sunday near East 43rd Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas extended his deepest sympathies to the victim’s family.

“We will find the assailants, but I also hope all remember to look out for others and be responsible when leaving games,” Lucas said on Twitter.

“Having previously traveled to Arrowhead on foot myself and knowing that thousands park or use ride services dropping off on Blue Ridge Cutoff, I ask drivers to look out for pedestrians and cyclists. We have a beautiful venue, which should be available no matter how you get there.”

Investigators determined that the victim and another person had left the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills early and were crossing Blue Ridge Cutoff from the west near Gate 2 at the stadium.

Because the game wasn’t over yet, traffic crews were not on scene to help traffic exit the stadium, Foreman said.

A southbound vehicle struck the fan. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene without stopping, Foreman said.

While the pedestrian was lying injured in the street, a second southbound vehicle ran over him. The driver of that vehicle also fled the scene, Foreman said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police do not have descriptions of the vehicles, but they have pieces of a side mirror and turn signal light that appear to have dropped from one of the vehicles.

Police have yet to locate the vehicles or the drivers involved and are asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).