Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Garrison

Dec. 24—GARRISON, Minn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, Dec. 23, on Highway 18 west of Garrison.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the collision happened about 7:05 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 18 and Crow Wing County Highway 10 in Garrison Township.

According to the crash report, a Chevy Cobalt, driven by Roland Aasen, 49, Zimmerman, was westbound on Highway 18 near the southern junction of County Highway 10 when the vehicle came into contact with a pedestrian.

The name of the pedestrian, a 30-year-old Princeton woman, was not immediately released.

Aasen was not injured, according to the report.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, the Garrison Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance.