Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle at Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge

A man was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by vehicle at the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul.

Police were called to the scene about 2:20 a.m. and found a man, believed to be in his mid-40s, lying in a traffic lane with severe head trauma. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle, a 72-year-old man, remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Officers did not detect any signs of impairment, police said.

A witness reported that the pedestrian was seen walking in the middle of the road before the crash, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

