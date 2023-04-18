Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Green Bay; driver leaves the scene, police say

GREEN BAY - A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle, whose driver left the scene, the Green Bay Police Department said.

The incident took place around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of West Mason Street and 16th Avenue, according to police.

The suspected driver, a 23-year-old Green Bay man, was taken into custody shortly after the incident near South Clay Street, police said.

Police said initial reports indicate the driver may have been impaired. The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-220309. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

