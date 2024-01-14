Pedestrian dies in Biloxi hit-and-run accident; suspect arrested

A pedestrian died in a Biloxi hit-and-run accident Saturday, and police later found a man suspected of driving the vehicle involved.

Police charged Norris Payne, 70, of Biloxi with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

At 5:45 p.m Saturday, Biloxi police were called to Main Street and Esters Boulevard for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. As officers responded, a caller told dispatchers that the driver of the vehicle was fleeing the scene.

Officers went to try to help the victim, but that person died at the scene.

Witnesses were able to provide officers with a tag number and vehicle description of the car involved. Officers searched the surrounding area and found a vehicle matching that description. The driver was located and arrested.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Payne’s bond at $200,000. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and booked.

It is unknown if Payne and the victim knew one another.

The incident is being investigated by Biloxi motor officers, Biloxi criminal investigators and Biloxi crime scene investigators.

IF you have information about the accident, please contact Biloxi police.