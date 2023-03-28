Pedestrian dies in Clearwater hit-and-run crash, police say

A pedestrian died early Tuesday after the driver of a vehicle hit him on a Clearwater road and left the scene, police said.

The crash happened about shortly after 5 a.m. on the 1400 block of Sunset Point Road, according to the the Clearwater Police Department. Police said a person driving a vehicle in the area hit a man and drove away.

The man was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and died there.

Sunset Point Road was closed between Kings Highway and Highland Avenue as of 6:30 a.m. while police investigated. No other information has been released