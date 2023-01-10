Pedestrian dies days after suffering critical injuries from van, Clovis police say

A woman died three days after being struck by a car in Clovis, police said in an update Tuesday.

She was on foot about 6:30 a.m. Friday on the south side of Nees Avenue and crossing Peach Avenue in a crosswalk when she was struck by a utility van, police said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition on Friday, police said. She succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

The van driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. The driver was not suspected of being impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Police said they continue to investigate the cause of the collision.